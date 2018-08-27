Asian Buddhist Media Conclave commenced in New Delhi

-

Asian Buddhist Media Conclave, a two-day conclave to be held in New Delhi under the theme - Mindful Communication for Conflict Avoidance and Sustainable Development, commenced today (27) in New Delhi.

Organized by International Buddhists Confederation (IBC) along with other partners in Asia, they conclave will be held on 27th and 28th of August.

Many Asian scholars, media practitioners, religious representatives and other communicators will convene together at this conclave which will include keynote addresses, panel sessions, workshops, film screenings and cultural presentations.

The conclave will address preventing conflicts and sustainable development in the Asian region through Mindful communication.

The conference would aim to launch a “Mindful” news network under the banner of IBC. It also aims to initiate a regional Buddhist social media training program in partnership with various universities and media organizations and set up standardize curriculum and certification programs across Asia.

Deputy Secretary General of International Buddhist Confederation Dr. Damenda Porage, Media Adviser for the Sri Lanka Army Sisira Wijesinghe addressed the conference today, representing Sri Lanka.

Veteran film director Jayantha Chandrasiri is scheduled to address the conclave tomorrow (28).