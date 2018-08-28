Japanese State Minister for Foreign affairs to visit SL today

August 28, 2018   09:35 am

Kazuyuki Nakane, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, will visit Sri Lanka from 28 to 30 August, stated the Japanese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

The State Minister will participate in the commissioning ceremony of the patrol vessels donated from Japan to Sri Lanka under the Grant Aid of Government of Japan, to be held on 29 August at the Colombo Port.
 
In addition, during his stay, Nakane will call on Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister, and hold meetings with other government leaders to further promote bilateral relationship between the two countries.
 
At the aforementioned ceremony, two patrol vessels will be handed over to Sri Lanka Coast Guard, which will be utilized to improve maritime safety and strengthen control of the maritime borders of Sri Lanka.
 
The expectation of this visit is to help further consolidate the “Comprehensive Partnership” between Japan and Sri Lanka, according to the Japanese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

