Ramanna Nikaya Bhikkhus to hand over special letter to President

August 28, 2018   09:49 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Chief incumbents of Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya have decided to hand over a special letter to President Maithripala Sirisena, requesting the authority to Sanghadhikarana (a separate court system for Bhikkhus).

Reportedly, a march has been organized with the participation to nearly 200 monks, to hand over the letter to the President.

The march is scheduled to commence from in front of the Vipassana Meditation Centre in Colombo 07, said the Chief Incumbent of Dakshina Lanka Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero.

