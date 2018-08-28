Person arrested with Ice worth over Rs 10 mn

August 28, 2018   10:53 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person has been arrested at Abdul Hameed Street in Aluthkade while transporting the drug named ‘Ice’ to Wellampitiya.

Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit in Wellampitiya says that the suspect was transporting 508 g of Ice in a three-wheeler.

The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the Wellampitiya Anti-Corruption Unit and the total value of the seized drug haul is estimated to be over Rs 10 million, said the police.

According to the police, the suspect is an accomplice of the a person named Riswan who was killed several months earlier.

