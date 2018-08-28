Tense situation in Galaha Hopsital; police deployed for security

A tense situation has arisen in the Galaha Hospital following the death of an infant who had been admitted to the hospital, stated the Police.

Nearly 700 people are currently gathered in the hospital premises and police have been deployed for security at the hospital.

Reportedly, they have been provoked by the death of a 3 ½ year old infant due to a delay in treatment.

The infant had been admitted to the hospital due to sudden illness while at a religious event.