Former Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Kitulgoda has been issued a notice by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to appear before the court on November 13, to testify as a witness for 3 cases filed against former Minister Johnston Fernando.

A case, filed against the former Minister for alleged failure to provide annual assets and liabilities, was taken up before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today (28).

The defense counsel requested the court to issue a notice to summon former Secretary-General to Parliament Dhammika Kitulgoda before the court as a witness.

Accordingly, accepting the request by the defence counsel, Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake issued a notice to Kitulgoda to appear before the court on November 13.

The case had been filed by the Bribery Commission against former Minister Johnston Fernando for his alleged failure to provide annual assets and liabilities while serving as a minister during the administration of the past government.