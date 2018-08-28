Body of an infant found inside well

A body of an infant was found floating in a well near a house in Kolibandewa, Anuradhapura yesterday (27).

Residents of the house had found the body when they checked the well for a stench coming from the water.

Police suspects that a body of a dead new born had been thrown away into the well.

Several blood stains too were present on the body, according to the Police.

The body will be removed from the well before the Anuradhapura Magistrate and further investigations will be conducted by Parasanweva Police.