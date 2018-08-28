Body of an infant found inside well

Body of an infant found inside well

August 28, 2018   03:49 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A body of an infant was found floating in a well near a house in Kolibandewa, Anuradhapura yesterday (27).

Residents of the house had found the body when they checked the well for a stench coming from the water.

Police suspects that a body of a dead new born had been thrown away into the well.

Several blood stains too were present on the body, according to the Police.

The body will be removed from the well before the Anuradhapura Magistrate and further investigations will be conducted by Parasanweva Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories