STF deployed to ease tense situation in Galaha hospital

Task Force (STF) personnel had been deployed to ease the tense situation at the Galaha Hospital, said the Police.

A tense situation had arisen in the Galaha Hospital following the death of an infant who had been admitted to the hospital.

Nearly 700 people are currently gathered in the hospital premises; reportedly, they have been provoked by the death of a 3 ½ year old infant due to a delay in treatment.

The infant had been admitted to the hospital due to sudden illness occurred while at a religious event.