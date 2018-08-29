Petition to repeal recommendations by Presidential Commission of Inquiry

Former Director General and Deputy Manager of Disaster Management Center have petitioned the Court of Appeal to repeal recommendations by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Serious Acts of Fraud and Corruption against them.

Accordingly, former Director General Leonard Ravindra Mark and former Deputy Manager M.A Nishantha of Disaster Management Center have submitted the aforesaid petition to the Court of Appeal.

Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and other members of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Serious Acts of Fraud and Corruption have been named as the respondents of the petition.

The petitioners stated that the Presidential Commission of Inquiry has issued a recommendation against them for allegedly causing a loss to the state by offering a tender to build Tsunami warning towers during the administration of the past government.

The petition also mentioned that the Presidential Commission of Inquiry had recommended the Bribery Commission to take actions against Leonard Ravindra Mark and M.A. Nishantha under the Bribery Act for the alleged loss caused by them.

The petitioners claim the recommendations by the Presidential Commission to be illegal, hence requested the Court of Appeal to issue an order to repeal the recommendations.