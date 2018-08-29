Three held for attempt to smuggle gemstones into Sri Lanka

-

Three foreign nationals including two women have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle gemstones worth over Rs 4.6 million into the country.

The passengers had arrived from Kunming, China by flight MU713 at 6.30pm last evening (28) when they were apprehended by Customs Officials at the Green Channel of the arrival lounge.

They had attempted to smuggle 6.448kg of gems valued at approximately Rs 4,681,445 into Sri Lanka. Of the total quantity of gems seized, around 4.6kg were rubies, according to Sri Lanka Customs said.

The arrested male passenger is 37-years-old while the two females are aged 27 and 39.

Airport Customs is conducting further investigations.