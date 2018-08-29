12 arrested over attack on wildlife officers at Minneriya Park

-

Twelve suspects including a member of the Hingurakgoda Pradeshiya Sabha have been arrested for assaulting Wildlife Officers at the Minneriya National Park, police said.

The park was reopened yesterday after being temporarily closed down following a clash between wildlife officers and another group of individual on Sunday (August 26).

A large mob of individuals including villagers had attacked the officers attached to Wildlife Conservation Department at the Minneriya National Park and had forcibly taken away a suspect who had been in the custody of the officers.

Six wildlife officers were admitted to Habarana hospital after sustaining injuries in the clash.

The wildlife officers had reportedly arrested the suspect for engaging in fishing activities without a license and he was slated to be produced before the Hingurakkoda Magistrate’s Court on August 27.

These fishermen have also hunted animals in the park on previous occasions, under the guise of engaging in fishing activities, according to reports.

Habarana police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.