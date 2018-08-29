President leaves for Nepal-PM returns from Vietnam

August 29, 2018   09:15 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

President Maithripala Sirisena has left for Nepal this morning (29), stated the President’s Media Division.

This was to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

A delegation of 17 members also left to Kathmandu with the President, to attend the Summit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had arrived back in Sri Lanka last night (28), from his visit to Hanoi Vietnam to attend the Indian Ocean Conference 2018.

He had attended the said conference with 8 other delegates on 25th August.

