Gotabhaya arrives at Presidential Commission to record statement

Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has arrived at Presidential Commission of Inquiry to record a statement.

This was with regard to the investigation of the alleged irregularities in connection with Sri Lankan Airlines and Mihin Air.

Rajapaksa was previously requested to record a statement with the officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) attached to the Commission.

Accordingly, he arrived at the said CID branch at around 9.15 am today.

Reportedly, former Secretary of the Finance Ministry P. B. Jayasundara and former Presidential Secretary Lalith Weeratunga have also arrived at the Commission.