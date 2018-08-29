Lotus Road closed due to protest

Lotus Road in Colombo has been temporarily closed due a protest march, says Ada Derana reporter.

The protest is conducted by the Dependants of Police War Heroes demanding to settle the arrears of the allowances entitled for them.

The protest commenced in front of the Fort Railway Station at around 9.30 am this morning (29).

Reportedly, when the protestors were on their way to hand over a letter to the Presidential Secretariat, the police had obstructed them.

Subsequently, police had taken measures to allowed 5 protestors to deliver the letter to the Presidential Secretariat.