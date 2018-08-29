Navy Sampath further remanded

Former Lieutenant Commander, Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi, also known as ‘Navy Sampath’, who was arrested over the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths from Colombo, has been further remanded until September 12th.

He was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate today (29).

Navy Sampath was arrested on 14th August by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and was remanded on the 15th August following a 24-hour interrogation.

Hettiarachchi Mudiyanselage Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi aka ‘Navy Sampath’, a former Lieutenant Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), had been wanted by the police in connection with the kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention and murder of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009.

Previously, an open warrant had been issued for his arrested by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.