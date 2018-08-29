Shop and house gutted in fire in Nanu Oya

A fire had broken out in a shop selling gas cylinders, located in Nanu Oya on the Talawakelle-Nuwara Eliya main road, at around 2 a.m. this morning (29), stated Nanu Oya police.

Reportedly, the shop and a nearby house have been completely gutted in the fire.

No casualties have been reported as the shop owner and the residents of the house had not been inside when the fire broke out.

Properties of the shop, including gas cylinders, have been completely destroyed in the fire.

Fire brigade of Nuwara Eliya Municipal Council, the police and the residents of the area have extinguished the fire in a joint effort.

The damages caused by the fire have not been estimated yet and the cause of fire is yet to be uncovered.

Nanu Oya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.