Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs arrives at SL

Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuyuki Nakane has arrived at Sri Lanka for a diplomatic visit.

The State Minister and a delegation arrived in the island last night (28) at around 10.15 p.m. via Bangkok, said Ada Derana reporter.

The delegates were received by the Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The expectation of this visit is to help further consolidate the “Comprehensive Partnership” between Japan and Sri Lanka, the Japanese Embassy in Sri Lanka stated.

Reportedly, during the visit, two patrol vessels are scheduled to be handed over to Sri Lanka Coast Guard under the funds from the Japanese government.

According to the Embassy, handing over the patrol vessels to Sri Lanka Coastal Guard can subsidize to improve maritime safety and strengthen control of the maritime borders of Sri Lanka.

During his stay the Japanese State Minister will hold discussions with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other government officials to further promote bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera also visited the country for a diplomatic visit last week.

Meanwhile, the United States has officially handed over the former US Coastal Guard Ship (USCGS) “Sherman” to Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe in a ceremony held in Hawaii yesterday (28).

This ship will become the largest ship utilized by the Sri Lanka Navy and it is scheduled to be brought to the country on April 2019, following a 40-day training given for the crew of the ship.