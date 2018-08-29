Health Minister orders inquiry into Galaha Hospital incident

August 29, 2018   11:45 am

Minister of Health Dr Rajitha Senaratne has ordered the Director General of Health Services to carry out a proper inquiry into the incident at the Galaha Hospital.

A tense situation was reported at the Galaha Hospital yesterday (28) following the death of an infant who had been admitted to the hospital.

A large number of people had gathered at the hospital premises, provoked by the death of a one-and-a-half year old infant, allegedly due to the delay in treating him by the doctors and staff at the hospital.

The infant had reportedly been admitted to the hospital due to a sudden illness while they were participating in a religious event.

 

