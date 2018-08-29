Tangalle depot bus drivers protest unjust sacking of driver

August 29, 2018   12:27 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A protest was held by bus drivers of the Tangalle Bus Depot this morning (29) in front of the Depot to object the alleged unjust firing of another bus driver.

Service of the bus driver who operates the Tangalle-Colombo route on the Southern Expressway has been temporarily terminated due to an incident which occurred on the 25th August while on duty.

Claiming that the dismissal was unfair, all buses of the Tangalle Depot halted operation from 12 noon yesterday (28) and the bus drivers commenced a protest in front of the depot this morning.

In addition, the protestors also demand salary hikes, withdrawal of excessive fines and proper promotions based on qualifications.

