Postal workers issue warnings again

August 29, 2018   01:17 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Solutions given by the authorities for the issues of postal workers are not acceptable, says the Postal and Telecommunication Officers’ Association.

General Secretary of Association, H.K. Kariyawasam says that authorities are attempting to make the Postal Department a state institute which is run by an governing board.

He further says that they would have to engage in trade unions actions against these arbitrary acts of the authorities.

