Noodles truck in front Galle Face Green erupts in fire

A lorry parked in front of the Galle Face Green had suddenly erupted in fire, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The fire had occurred in a privately-owned noodles truck at around 11.30 am this morning (29).

A heavy traffic congestion was also reported from the road in front of the Galle Face Green.

When fire brigade arrived at the scene, the lorry had been completely destroyed by the fire.

The cause of fire has not yet been revealed and the Colombo Fort police is conducting investigations on it.