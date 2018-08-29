Thirty Army officers promoted

August 29, 2018   02:38 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Five Brigadiers and 25 Lieutenant Colonels of Sri Lanka Army have been promoted, under the recommendations of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Accordingly, 05 Brigadiers have been promoted to the rank of Major General while 25 Lieutenant Colonels were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Four Brigadiers, who had been disabled during military operations, are among the promoted Army officers, according to the Army Media Spokesperson Brigadier Sumith Atapattu.

The four Brigadiers are namely I.P. Gamage, H.R. Wickremesinghe, Rajitha Ampemohotti, and W.H.M. Manatunga.

 

