Rajitha proposes plan for disposing hospital clinical waste

Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne has implemented a new program to destroy clinical waste of hospitals in the Western Province.

Accordingly, a land has been bought from Muthurajawela area to destroy these waste, stated the Minister.

He mentioned this regarding the media reports on non-removal of clinical waste collected at the Colombo National Hospital.

Destroying of clinical waste was previously conducted at the Mulleriyawa Hospital, however, it was discontinued due to a court order, further stated the Minister.