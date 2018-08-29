Ten suspects arrested over Minneriya Park incident remanded

-

Ten suspects including a local politicians, who were arrested in connection with the assault on wildlife officers at the Minneriya National Park, have been ordered remanded until September 11 by the Hingurakgoda Magistrate Court.

A member of the Hingurakgoda Pradeshiya Sabha was among 12 suspects arrested by police over the incident. Two of the suspects were previously remanded until September 11 after being produced at court.

A large mob of individuals including villagers had attacked the officers attached to Wildlife Conservation Department at the Minneriya National Park and had forcibly taken away a suspect who had been in the custody of the officers on Sunday.

Six wildlife officers were admitted to Habarana hospital after sustaining injuries in the clash.

The wildlife officers had reportedly arrested the suspect for engaging in fishing activities without a license and he was slated to be produced before the Hingurakkoda Magistrate’s Court on August 27.

These fishermen have also hunted animals in the park on previous occasions, under the guise of engaging in fishing activities, according to reports.

The park was reopened yesterday after being temporarily closed down following the clash between wildlife officers and a large group of individual on Sunday (August 26).