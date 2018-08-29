Speaker summons IGP and NPC to probe alleged disparities
August 29, 2018 03:00 pm
Chairman of the Constitutional Commission Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has decided to summon the National police Commission (NPC) and the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara to the Constitutional Commission meeting.
This is to look in to the reports of disparities between the orders of NPC and IGP’s actions, stated the Speakers Office.
The Constitutional Meeting is scheduled to be held next week, according to the Speakers Office.