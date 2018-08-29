Individual nabbed for smuggling gold chain worth Rs 2.8 mn

A Sri Lankan passenger has been apprehended this morning (29) for smuggling a gold chain worth nearly Rs 2.8 million, by the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) attached to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The 51-year-old suspect is, reportedly, a resident in Akarawita area in Gampaha.

He had arrived at BIA this morning from Singapore, at 1.45 a.m. via EK-349 of Emirates airlines.

The gold chain, weighing nearly 400g, was discovered by the officers of PNB while searching the suspect over a suspicion of smuggling drugs.

The seized gold chain has been handed over to the Customs Officers attached to BIA for further investigations.

Investigations regarding the incident are being carried out under the instructions of DIG Sajeewa Medawatta and SSP T.C.A. Dhanapala of PNB.