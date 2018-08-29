Derana wins big at Sumathi Awards 2018

August 29, 2018   08:43 pm

The annual Sumathi Awards is currently being held in Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre and Derana managed to take home many prominent awards at it.

Kelum Srimal received the Best TV Presenter award for the ‘Ma Nowana Mama’ program on TV Derana.

Raveen Kanishka was awarded the title Most Popular Actor for his role in the teledrama ‘Deweni Inima’ telecast in TV Derana.

 Ada Derana won the award for Best Television Current Affairs news reporting for 2018.

Organised by the Sumathi Group of Companies, Sumathi Awards is Sri Lanka’s leading award ceremony that recognises the best achievements in the Television industry. 

Having commenced in 1995, this is the 20th edition of the award ceremony.

