Only Wigneswaran is concerned about cenotaphs in North  Rajitha

The government has no intention to establish new colonies in the North, says Co-Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

He stated this at the post-Cabinet press briefing held today (29), responding to queries raised by media persons regarding a statement made by the Northern Provincial Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran recently.

Further commenting, the Minister stated that cenotaphs in the Northern Province have become a concern only to CM C.V. Wigneswaran and not to the public.

People in the North only wish to live in a peaceful environment without conflicts, the Minister added.

In addition, the Minister said that the government is working on solving issues related to housing, lands, and unemployment.