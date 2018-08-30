Bond scam happened within the existing law  Chaminda Wijesiri

Despite the allegations against the Central Bank Bond Scam, failure to penalize the responsible persons suggests that it has taken place within the existing law of the country, says UNP Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri.

He stated this addressing a public meeting held in Bandarawela.

The Bond Scam happened during the past government’s administration, and it had proceeded ever since, he further mentioned.

However, accusations were later directed to UNP with the intention of slinging mud at the party, MP Chaminda Wijesiri said.