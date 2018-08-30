Two Indians detained for suspected match fixing in Sri Lanka

-

Two Indians were detained on Wednesday by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) anti-corruption unit and were later handed over to the police, SLC officials said.

The duo were detained at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy during the match between Galle and Dambulla in the domestic T20 competition.

“We saw suspicious behaviour of the two Indians and the anti-corruption unit officials handed them over to the police for further investigations,” a SLC official who did not want to be named said.

Their mobile phones have Cricket apps installed in them, he said.

Sri Lanka Cricket on Tuesday said it has taken steps to strengthen anti-corruption measures at the venues where the SLC T20 League 2018 is being played and the hotels, which the players are stationed, after it was noted that suspicious individuals were present at the match venues.

Sri Lanka Cricket has also notified the team managers and the players taking part in the tournament to inform SLC, immediately of any approach by those suspicious individuals.

In the meantime, the Anti-Corruption Unit of the SLC has already taken steps to refresh the players on the “Anti-Corruption Code of Sri Lanka Cricket,” a statement said.