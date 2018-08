The program of transforming Sri Lanka into a developed country will be implemented from this year, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He points out that the incumbent government has succeeded to disengage the country from debt burden.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe stated this in Monaragala, joining the inaugural ceremony of “Enterprise Sri Lanka” Exhibition.

The exhibition is scheduled to be held on 30th and 31st of August.