Body of woman found in Kilinochchi identified

August 30, 2018   10:46 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The body of a woman, found in a paddy field in Pannakaddi area in Kilinochchi last morning (29), has been identified by the relatives, stated Kilinochchi police.

Accordingly, the body has been identified by the father and the brother of the deceased.

The deceased, 32-year-old woman named Karupaiya Nithyakala, has been identified as a mother of one and a resident of Murukandi area in Maankulam.
 
Reportedly, the body has been sent over to Jaffna Hospital for the postmortem examination, according to the police.

A group of fishermen had discovered the body and informed the police of the situation subsequently.

The residents of the area claimed the death of the woman to be suspicious and a possible murder.

