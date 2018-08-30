Person injured in shooting at Maligawatte

August 30, 2018   11:37 am

A person has been hospitalised after being injured in a shooting incident at Jumma Masjid Junction in Maligawatte.

Police said that the shooting was carried out by two gunmen on a motorcycle.

The incident comes just days after a similar shooting claimed the life of a woman in the same area.

A shooting incident had occurred this evening (26) at the Jumma Junction in Maligawatte, Colombo.

A 31 year woman from Maligawatte area had been killed in the shooting at the Jumma Junction in Maligawatte on Sunday (August 26).

Two unidentified persons who arrived in a motorcycle had shot the said woman who was walking on the road. She had succumbed to the injuries while on the way to the hospital.

