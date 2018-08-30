Person injured in shooting at Maligawatte

-

A person has been hospitalised after being injured in a shooting incident at Jumma Masjid Junction in Maligawatte.

Police said that the shooting was carried out by two gunmen on a motorcycle.

The incident comes just days after a similar shooting claimed the life of a woman in the same area.

