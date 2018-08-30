Token strike at hospitals in North Western Province

Token strike at hospitals in North Western Province

August 30, 2018   01:06 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The joint federation of nurses, paramedics and supplementary health workers has launched a one-day token strike at hospitals in the North Western Province.

The Convener of the association Saman Rathnapriya stated that the strike action is based on demands related to arrears in overtime payments, leaves, salary payments of one-year time period.

Accordingly, all workers of the joint federation of nurses, paramedics and supplementary health workers would join the strike action from 07 a.m. this morning (30) to 07 p.m. tomorrow (31), stated Saman Rathnapriya.

 

