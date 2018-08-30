Sirisena and Modi hold bilateral talks in Nepal
August 30, 2018   03:15 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are currently participating in a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of the the BIMSTEC Summit in Nepal.

The Indian PM is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina later today.

Both leaders will also attend a banquet and cultural programme hosted by the Prime Minister of Nepal K.P.Sharma Oli in the honour of BIMSTEC leaders.

The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, India, Myanmar,  Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 per cent of the global population.

