Sirisena and Modi hold bilateral talks in Nepal

President Maithripala Sirisena and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are currently participating in a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of the the BIMSTEC Summit in Nepal.

The Indian PM is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina later today.

Both leaders will also attend a banquet and cultural programme hosted by the Prime Minister of Nepal K.P.Sharma Oli in the honour of BIMSTEC leaders.

The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 per cent of the global population.