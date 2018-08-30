ICC sets deadline for Sri Lanka Cricket elections

-



The International Cricket Council (ICC) has granted time until February 9, 2019 to hold Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) elections, Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha told Ada Derana.

The minister, who is currently in Dubai to meet with the ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar and CEO Dave Richardson and brief then in relation to Sri Lanka Cricket Elections, spoke to Ada Derana over the phone with regard to the outcomes of the meeting.

He said that it was also agreed to appoint a Management Committee, which will consist of four independent members together with the Competent Authority, to manage the affairs of SLC until the elections are conducted.

The Sports Minister stated that the following were mutually agreed upon by both parties as a go-forward mechanism for SLC:

1. To amend regulations to appoint an election committee by the general body of the SLC consisting of two retired judicial officials of the High Court and above, and a retired senior member of the Elections Department/Commission of Sri Lanka or any retired public official with experience in conducting elections. The proposed election committee shall have the authority to vet the voter list and to finalise the same in order to conduct the election process and to announce results.

2. On the appointment of the election committee as stated above nominations shall be called within a period not less than one month from the said date of appointment of the election committee.

3. Any party dissatisfied with any decision taken by the election committee shall appeal within a period of one week to the appellate body consisting of three retired judges of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka. Any appeal is to be finalised within one week of submission to the said appellate body.

4. To appoint a Management committee which will consist of four independent members together with the Competent Authority, to manage the affairs of SLC until the elections are conducted.

5. To make necessary arrangements to conduct elections to elect office Bearers to SLC on or before 9th Feb 2019.