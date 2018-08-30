Two close associates of Makandure Madush arrested with firearms

Two organized crime gang members, who are close associates of the underworld icon ‘Makandure Madush’, have been arrested by the police last night (29).

The arrests have been made in Homagama and Bandargama areas by the officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) as a result of a extensive investigation of the intelligence officers of the Organized Crime Prevention Division.

Along with the suspects, the police have apprehended a T-56 firearm, 25 live ammunition and 5 live ammunition used in micro-type pistols.

The arrested suspects are a 35 year old Harsh Chandana Vitharanage living in Homagama and a 36 year old Wijetunga Amaradiwakara Arachchige Nirosh Thushara from Bandaragama.

Investigations have revealed that they are involved in drug trafficking and also connected to a murder of a person shot by a T-56 firearm in Ratnapura on the 14th of August.

The arrested had been presented at the Homagama Magistrate’s Court and were ordered to be remanded 4th September.

The Organized Crime Prevention Division is conducting further investigations on the matter.