Healthcare trade unions requested to submit salary issues to new commission

Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Rajitha Senaratne requests healthcare trade unions to submit salary issues prevailing in healthcare service to the new commission appointed to solve salary disparities.

This request has been made at a discussion held between the trade unions under the Ministry of Health and the subject minister.

The Minister has emphasized that the healthcare services should be turned into an enclosed service.

A report has been called forth by the Minister, with regard to the request by the Chairman of Government Nursing Officers’ Association (GNOA) Saman Rathnapriya, demanding duty-free vehicle license for special grade nursing officers.

At the discussion, the trade unions have pointed out a delay in overtime payments, which were increased concurrent to the salaries of nursing service, and Minister Rajitha Senaratne has responded that discussions are in progress with the Finance Ministry regarding the issue.