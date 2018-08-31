Enterprise Sri Lanka exhibition enters final day

The “Enterprise Sri Lanka” national exhibition will be marking its final day today (31).

The exhibition will be open for the public today from 10 a.m. to midnight and a large number of spectators have reportedly visited the exhibition during the past two days.

“Enterprise Sri Lanka” initiative has been launched under the government’s economic development programme “Vision 2025” for providing assistance to rural entrepreneurs, and its series of exhibitions were conducted to educate people of this initiative.

The exhibition consists of 12 zones, including educational, musical and entertainment zones, and 515 stalls of government and private sectors.

The stalls established by TV Derana and FM Derana at the exhibition have also received an immense response from the public.

The second day of the exhibition was officially declared opened yesterday (30) by the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva and the Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy City Development Lakshman Kiriella.