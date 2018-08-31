Voters requested to ensure names are in electoral registers

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka requests the public to make sure that their respective names have been included in electoral registers.

The public is able to confirm this through the electoral registers that are displayed at District Election Offices, Divisional Secretariats, Local Government Institutions and Grama Niladhari Offices, says the Commission.

The electoral registers can also be checked by via the official website of Elections Commission - www.elections.gov.lk

Those who do not have their names in the register are requested to inform the Elections Commission before September 6.