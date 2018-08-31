Voters requested to ensure names are in electoral registers

Voters requested to ensure names are in electoral registers

August 31, 2018   11:18 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka requests the public to make sure that their respective names have been included in electoral registers.

The public is able to confirm this through the electoral registers that are displayed at District Election Offices, Divisional Secretariats, Local Government Institutions and Grama Niladhari Offices, says the Commission.

The electoral registers can also be checked by via the official website of Elections Commission - www.elections.gov.lk

Those who do not have their names in the register are requested to inform the Elections Commission before September 6.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories