ETI submits proposal on paying depositors

-

ETI Finance has informed the Colombo Commercial High Court that it has presented a set of proposals to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka with regard to making payments to its depositors.

The attorney representing ETI Finance informed of this when the petition filed by the company seeking permission for the restructuring of the company was taken up before the court today (31).

The attorney stated that a set of proposals pertaining to the restructuring of the company and making payments to depositors has been presented to the Monetary Board of the Central Bank.

The attorney also requested that the case be postponed until they receive the response of the Central Bank.

Accordingly the petition was postponed to November 1 by Commercial High Court Judge Ruwan Fernando who also instructed to present objections if any on that date.

Meanwhile ETI depositors have made a request through their attorneys for permission to make submissions on the case.