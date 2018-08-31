Warrants issued for arrest of 4 prominent Buddhist monks

-

The Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court today issued arrest warrants on Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Ven. Magalkande Sudatta Thero, Ven Ittekande Saddhatissa Thero and Ven. Madille Panyaloka Thero over the damaging of public property.

Police informed the court today that the suspects have been identified in connection with the damages caused to public property during a protest by disabled war veterans last year.

Accordingly the court issues warrants for the arrest of the four aforementioned Buddhist monks.

In addition to this Ven. Agulugalle Siri Jinananda Thero, against whom a warrant was issued for failure to appear before the court at a previous hearing, was present for the hearing today.