Chairmanship of BIMSTEC handed over to Sri Lanka

August 31, 2018   12:20 pm

Chairmanship of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multisectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Kathmandu summit a short while ago.

At the conclusion of the 4th summit, the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC was handed over to Sri Lanka by the current Chair, Nepal.

BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, India, Myanmar,  Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 per cent of the global population.

