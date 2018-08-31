Chairmanship of BIMSTEC handed over to Sri Lanka

-

Chairmanship of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multisectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Kathmandu summit a short while ago.

At the conclusion of the 4th summit, the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC was handed over to Sri Lanka by the current Chair, Nepal.

BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 per cent of the global population.