Indian nabbed with gold worth over Rs 150 million

An Indian national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle a stock of gold worth over Rs 150 million into the country.

The suspect was apprehended following a joint operation carried out by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The PNB said that gold biscuits weighing 20 kilograms were found in the possession of the suspect who had arrived from Dubai.