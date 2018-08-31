Indian nabbed with gold worth over Rs 150 million

Indian nabbed with gold worth over Rs 150 million

August 31, 2018   01:29 pm

-

An Indian national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle a stock of gold worth over Rs 150 million into the country.

The suspect was apprehended following a joint operation carried out by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The PNB said that gold biscuits weighing 20 kilograms were found in the possession of the suspect who had arrived from Dubai.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories