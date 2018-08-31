Yala National Park closed for two months

Yala National Park closed for two months

August 31, 2018   01:50 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Yala National Park will be closed for a period of two months starting from tomorrow (September 01), due to the prevailing dry weather condition.

Accordingly, the Block 01 of Yala National Park, also known as Palatupana entrance will be closed, stated the Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation Chandana Sooriyabandara.

He added that measures will be taken to improve tourist resorts and infrastructure facilities during this two-month period.

Yala National Park will be reopened for tourists on November 01, said the Director General.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories