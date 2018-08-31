Yala National Park closed for two months

The Yala National Park will be closed for a period of two months starting from tomorrow (September 01), due to the prevailing dry weather condition.

Accordingly, the Block 01 of Yala National Park, also known as Palatupana entrance will be closed, stated the Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation Chandana Sooriyabandara.

He added that measures will be taken to improve tourist resorts and infrastructure facilities during this two-month period.

Yala National Park will be reopened for tourists on November 01, said the Director General.