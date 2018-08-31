Mahapola Trust Fund to undergo name change

-

Minister of Higher Education Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa says that a decision has been taken to change the name of the Mahapola Scholarship Trust Fund to the ‘Lalith Athulathmudali Trust Fund’.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today (31), the minister stated that even university students are unaware of the history of this scholarship.

He said that the history has been forgotten to the extent that some student of the Peradeniya University had recently harmed a statue of the late Lalith Athulathmudali, who is credited with establishing the trust fund.

Wijeyadasa said that a decision was taken to rename the Mahapola Trust Fund after Lalith Athulathmudali with the aim of ensuring that students do not forget the name of the late statesman.