FR petition against Uva CM to be considered on Oct 11

August 31, 2018   06:19 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The fundamental rights petition filed against Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dasaanayake and several others by the Principal of Badulla Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyalaya, is to be taken up for consideration at the Supreme Court on October 11.

The petition was taken up before the two-judge bench comprising Supreme Court Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare and L.T.B. Dehideniya today (31).

Accordingly, the Supreme Court ordered to issue notice on the respondents named in the petition to appear before the court.

The Principal of Badulla Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyanala, R. Bhavani, had filed a fundamental rights petition against Uva Province Chief Minister and several others for summoning her to the former’s house and allegedly forcing her to kneel before him, for refusing to enroll a child of one of his supporters, recommended by the Chief Minister.

 

