President attends Nepal-Sri Lanka trade and investment conference

President Maithripala Sirisena participated in the Nepal-Sri Lanka Trade, Tourism, and Investment Conference held in Katmandu on Friday (31).

The Institute for Strategic and Socio-economic Research of Nepal organized this event where detailed discussions were held to increase the cooperation between fields of trade and tourism and investment that can benefit both countries.

State Minister Wasantha Senanayake, Nepali Ministers and experts were present at the event, the PMD said.

Meanwhile President Sirisena engaged in a discussion with the Chairmen of Institute for Strategic and Socio – Economic Research of Nepal.

The President had also participated in a reception hosted for all the State Leaders who attended the 4th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kathmandu, on Friday (31).

The President of Nepal and his spouse warmly welcomed all the State Leaders.

The reception which was attended by all the leaders including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Myanmar’s President Win Myint, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.