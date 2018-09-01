Ruwandan Defence Minister visits Southern Naval Command

-

The Minister of Defence of Ruwanda, General James Kabarebe who arrived in Sri Lanka to attend the Colombo Defence Seminar took time off to visit the Southern Naval Command on Friday (31).

Upon his arrival, the Ruwandan Minister was accorded a Guard of Honour in compliance with naval traditions and warmly received by the Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera.

After a cordial discussion, the visiting minister was briefed on the structural organization of the Southern Naval Command, and the Navy’s role.

Deputy Area Commander of Southern Naval Command Commodore Shantha Kalubowila and Heads of Departments of the command were too attended the occasion. Mementos were also exchanged to mark the event, Sri Lanka Navy said.