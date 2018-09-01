Two including woman killed after van collides with air force lorry

Two including woman killed after van collides with air force lorry

September 1, 2018   10:57 am

-

Two persons including a woman were killed in an accident involving a van and a lorry belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) in the Kudaoya area on the Wellawaya-Thanamalwila road.

Police said that a total of four individuals including three women traveling in the van were admitted to the Handapanagala and Thanamalwila hospitals in critical condition following the collision.

However, the driver of the van, a 49-year-old from Dambulla, and one of the female passengers, 40-year-old from Buttala, had succumbed to injuries at hospital.

The driver of the lorry belonging to the air force and an officer who was traveling in the vehicle have been admitted to the Wellawaya Hospital with injuries.

Kudaoya Police is conducting further investigations.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories