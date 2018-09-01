Two including woman killed after van collides with air force lorry

-

Two persons including a woman were killed in an accident involving a van and a lorry belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) in the Kudaoya area on the Wellawaya-Thanamalwila road.

Police said that a total of four individuals including three women traveling in the van were admitted to the Handapanagala and Thanamalwila hospitals in critical condition following the collision.

However, the driver of the van, a 49-year-old from Dambulla, and one of the female passengers, 40-year-old from Buttala, had succumbed to injuries at hospital.

The driver of the lorry belonging to the air force and an officer who was traveling in the vehicle have been admitted to the Wellawaya Hospital with injuries.

Kudaoya Police is conducting further investigations.